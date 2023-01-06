Police name teen victim of NYE crash near Christchurch

Police have released the name of the 15-year-old boy who was killed in a crash in Sefton on New Year's Eve.

He was Kaide Hancox Bailey, of Rangiora.

Police at the time said they were notified of the crash on Rangiora Leithfield Rd, near Pembertons Rd in Sefton about 7.55pm.

The car is believed to have rolled, injuring three others.

Police have extended their condolences to the friends and family of those involved.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.