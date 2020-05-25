Monday, 25 May 2020

Police need help to find missing man

    William Schraa. Photo: Canterbury Police / Facebook
    Canterbury police are asking for the public’s help to find William Schraa who has been reported missing from an address in Aranui.

    Schraa is 44-years-old, and described as 1.92m, of slim-to-medium-build with sandy brown hair.

    He was last seen about 4.30 on Sunday, May 24, in Aranui, possibly wearing a grey zip up hoody, dark blue jeans and black jandals.

    "His family and police are concerned for his welfare," said a police spokesperson on Facebook.

    Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his whereabouts should phone 105 and quote file number 200525/7090

