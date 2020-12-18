Friday, 18 December 2020

Police not charging ex-MP over unsolicited images

    1. News
    2. National

    Andrew Falloon. Photo: RNZ
    Andrew Falloon. Photo: RNZ
    Police will not be laying criminal charges over allegations former National MP Andrew Falloon sent unsolicited images.

    The former Rangitata MP resigned in July this after mounting pressure over allegations he sent inappropriate messages to young women and whether he had been upfront with his leader and police.

    Police had been investigating allegations brought to their attention by National Party leader Judith Collins.

    In a statement today, police confirmed they had completed a "thorough investigation into allegations raised by the leader of the National Party in July 2020, and by the initial complainant, relating to the sending of unsolicited images".

    They said the investigation found the actions did not meet the criminal threshold necessary to support a prosecution, and no criminal charges will be laid.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter