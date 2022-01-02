Police plea as holiday toll hits 12

Twelve people have died during this Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period, surpassing last year’s total with two days still to go.

Many holidaymakers will be back on the roads in coming days as they head home and police are urging drivers to focus on safety.

"Please keep calm and be patient on the road, and accept there will be some delays on your journey," Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien said.

"Plan ahead, watch your speed and following distances, pay attention to the conditions, stop and take a break if you’re feeling tired, and allow plenty of time to get where you are going — especially if you are travelling on roads you don’t know."

Police in Waikato have confirmed the most recent death occurred following a single-vehicle crash in Arapuni Rd, in the Waipa district, yesterday that brought down powerlines, blocking the road in both directions. Earlier yesterday, a motorcyclist died after coming off the road in Northland just after midnight.

Eleven people died during last year’s holiday period. The Christmas-New Year holiday road toll period finishes at 6am on Wednesday.

Yesterday’s fatalities came as the AA voiced concern about the country’s disproportionately high number of road deaths, despite pandemic lockdowns.

Last year, 319 people were killed in road crashes, only one fewer than the road toll for 2020.

AA policy manager Simon Douglas said it signalled that New Zealand was not doing what it could to take decisive action on road safety.

On southern roads there were 20 deaths — 15 in Otago and five in Southland, the lowest number in five years.

Mr Douglas said the 2020 and 2021 road tolls did show a "turnaround" of fewer deaths compared with a previous upward trend to 2017 (380 deaths) from a low in 2013 (253).

While the upward trend to 2017 appeared to have been turned around, global comparisons showed the country "could and should be doing better" in terms of road safety, Mr Douglas said.

"Some people would point out that the population and amount of vehicles on the roads have grown in the last decade, which will have an impact on crash numbers — and that’s true," he said.

"But if we look across to Australia, they were on track to have about 4.4 road deaths per 100,000 people this year while New Zealand had 6.3."

Mr Douglas said 100 fewer people would have been killed last year if our roads were as safe as Australia’s.

"There is no reason why our roads shouldn’t be as safe as Australia’s."

In the past 60 years there had only been three times when fewer than 300 people were killed on the roads in one year, Mr Douglas said. Even with less road travel due to the pandemic and lockdowns in the past two years, the national toll still had not fallen below 300.

The AA wants to see more action to improve road safety, such as upgrading high-risk roads and key highways with barriers, spending more on road maintenance and improving road surfaces, lowering speeds, more drink-driving testing and introducing roadside drug testing.

Before the spike in the road toll from 2013 to 2017, the number of deaths had trended downwards dramatically from a peak of 795 deaths in 1987, to the 2013 low.

AA data showed about 50% of fatal crashes involved "extreme and reckless behaviour", and the other half involved "momentary lapses or mistakes".

Mr Douglas encouraged motorists to make a conscious effort to drive more safely this year, including by keeping safe following distances, slowing speeds to match the conditions, not using phones while driving, ensuring everyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt and not driving tired.

Now was the best time to start — "as Kiwis are returning from their summer holidays, we’re going to have a couple of the busiest days on the road".

— RNZ