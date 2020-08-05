Police pursuit: Dirt bike rider pulls gun on officers

A man on a dirt bike has been arrested after pulling a firearm on police today during a pursuit in West Auckland.

Superintendent Naila Hassan said a police car signalled two dirt bikes to pull over just after 10.30am in Glen Eden.

Both dirt bikes failed to stop and separated from each other.

One of the dirt bikes being pursued later came to a stop nearby in Brunner Rd.

The rider was then approached by police and tried to flee.

"He has been told he cannot leave at which point he pulled out a firearm and presented it at police," Hassan said.

"Our staff have attempted to defuse the situation and the man has continued on foot, entering a nearby address in Brunner Rd."

The officers at the scene armed themselves and the man being pursued came out of the property and was arrested,

A man, 28, was taken into custody without incident and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A loaded firearm was found at the scene, Hassan said.

She said support was being provided to staff first on scene.

"I want to acknowledge all attending staff for their professionalism in responding to what was a fast-moving incident.

"Our police staff come to work every day to help keep our communities safe and it is incredibly fortunate that no staff were injured as a result of this incident.

"This man's actions are totally unacceptable and we have no tolerance whatsoever for this sort of behaviour.

"Any person who thinks it is acceptable to present a firearm at Police officers going about their duties will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Police enquiries are continuing and charge would be laid, she said.