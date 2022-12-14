Police raid properties after Christchurch homes shot at

It is believed a gang was behind the shootings. Photo: George Heard

Police have raided two properties after three Christchurch homes were shot at, one twice, over the weekend.

Police earlier said they believed the shootings were linked. One property was wrongly targeted.

Officers this morning raided a home in Kaiapoi and a property in Wigram, where members of the Armed Offenders Squad could be seen outside.

It’s understood the raids are connected to the shootings.

The Herald understands the shootings are related to a man recently released from prison. It is believed a gang is behind the shootings.

Police confirmed shortly before 9.45am they had undertaken the two search warrants in relation to the shooting incidents.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells confirmed police were speaking to several people in relation to the incidents and inquiries were ongoing.

Police at a property in Kaiapoi in relation to a series of shootings in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard

The first shooting was at a home on Hammond Place, Spreydon, followed by another on Gayhurst Rd in Dallington about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, the Hammond Pl property was targeted again, as well as a home on Broadbent St, Riccarton between 10.30 and 11pm.

Wells earlier said no one was injured.

“We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour: we won’t tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

“We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by putting them before the courts.”

Saturday night’s shooting coincided with a packed-out Six60 concert playing less than 1km away.

Hammond Pl resident William Willis said he was walking home with a mate from a separate gig on Saturday night, enjoying listening to the music as they reached Willis’ house.

Three houses were shot at in the shootings, one twice. Photo: George Heard

The music was quickly drowned out by the sound of sirens, Willis described, as six police units swooped down the street, officers carrying rifles.

“We must have arrived just after the shooting happened,” he said.

“I was like, ‘oh for God’s sakes - more [gang activity]’.”

He’d heard the shooting on Friday night, which was at the same property - right next to Willis’ house.

Residents who were home on Friday said they saw police dogs and AOS members marking a perimeter and cordoning off the street.

Willis, who had been playing Playstation at the time of the Friday shooting, first thought the gunfire was firecrackers.

“But they didn’t have the after-explosion, which is quintessential with firecrackers. I’ve been around guns enough as I grew up on a farm, when I heard it I was like ‘ah, that’s what it is’.”

Working part-time at a liquor shop, Willis already feels crime is escalating in the city. However, this shooting hit a little closer to home.

“There’s lots of kids around. If it’s just me, I’m not as concerned, but with children and my partner around, I’m slightly more on edge.”

A Broadbent St resident said police were at her house the next morning, checking if her CCTV cameras captured anything.

“We’re afraid for our kids with stuff like this happening,” she said.

“We believe this is a safe country, but hearing about this and other incidents, it’s getting scary. It’s different now, the amount of crime here, like the stabbing [at Bexley Reserve].

“We still believe we’re safe, but we need to be careful now.”

Anyone with information about any of the four shootings is urged to call 105 and quote file number 221210/6364. You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

-By Sam Sherwood and Nathan Morton