Police recruit quits amid indecent assault allegations

An off-duty police recruit quit while under an employment investigation after they allegedly indecently assaulted three other recruits.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of an investigation into the allegations on Monday.

The summary said the IPCA oversaw a police investigation into allegations from three recruits of being indecently assaulted by a fellow recruit while socialising together at a restaurant and bar.

"A criminal investigation determined there was sufficient evidence to charge the officer. However, it was deemed not to be in the public interest to do so."

The recruit resigned during the employment process.

"The authority is satisfied with how police conducted their investigation," the IPCA said.

Police have been approached for comment.