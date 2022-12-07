Police release photo of man in relation to sexual assault investigation

Police are seeking to identify this person as part of the enquiries into the Barrington Park assault. Photo: NZ Police

Police are investigating a sexual assault of a young woman in a Christchurch alleyway.

The young woman was assaulted near the alleyway to Sugden St, Barrington Park about 9pm on Saturday.

The Herald understands the woman was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said on Tuesday police were following a number of inquiries following the incident.

Police released a photo of a man officers would like to speak to as part of their enquiries into the serious assault at Barrington Park last week.

Wells said today the victim is continuing to recover and is being supported by family and friends.

https://goo.gl/maps/qKXQPxGohXPByzr1AAs well as seeking to identify the man pictured, police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time the assault occurred.

"If you have CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any other information that could assist the investigation team, please get in touch.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.

Anyone with CCTV, dash-cam footage, or any information that may assist police should call 105, or report it via www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quote file number ‘221204/2416′.

-By Sam Sherwood and Star News