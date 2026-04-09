Police at scene of 'unexplained' Christchurch death

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A scene guard remains in place as police investigate an unexplained death in Christchurch.
Police were called to a property on Main North Road, Papanui, yesterday afternoon where a person was found in a critical condition.
"Sadly, despite best efforts by emergency services, the person died at the scene," police said in a statement
At this stage the death was being treated as unexplained.
A post-mortem was expected to be carried out today.
- Allied Media