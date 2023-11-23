Police search hospitals and schools after nationwide threats

Saint Kentigern College in Pakuranga has evacuated all students and staff. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Police are searching hospitals and schools across the country after threats were made against a number of organisations in New Zealand.

They are searching Wellington and Bowen Hospital in the Capital and Burwood Hospital in Christchurch.

It is understood police have also been at Auckland City Hospital and Saint Kentigern College says on its website that it is evacuating.

High school students are currently undertaking NCEA exams.

NZQA deputy chief executive of assessment Jann Marshall said the safety of students and staff was a top priority.

"Each school has its own processes for handling a security lockdown, and these apply during the exam period.

"Students who are unable to sit an exam, or whose performance is impaired because of a security incident, can apply for a derived grade, or their school may apply for derived grades at scale to apply."

PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie said the primary concern of schools would be ensuring the safety of staff and students.

Police said staff were working with those impacted and would respond based on individual circumstances.

"Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned. We'd like to thank all involved for their cooperation as we investigate these emails."

Te Whatu Ora's national director for hospital and specialist services Fionnagh Dougan confirmed some hospitals received an "email of concern" earlier today.

"[It] was immediately referred to police for further investigation," she said.

"Staff have followed police advice and we are remaining vigilant. Our hospital sites have remained open and all services are continuing.

"Members of the public with appointments at our hospitals or needing emergency treatment should be assured it is safe to attend their local hospital as usual."