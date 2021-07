State Highway 1 is closed from Burnham Rd to Dunns Crossing Rd while a search warrant is executed. Photo: George Heard

Police are carrying out a pre-planned search warrant at the Mongols MC gang headquarters south of Christchurch this morning.

State Highway 1 is closed from Burnham Rd to Dunns Crossing Rd while the search warrant is executed.

"A detour is in place via Two Chain Rd. Expect some delays until this has been cleared," NZTA said.

It appears the search is being conducted at the gang's headquarters on Main South Rd in Burnham.

Photo: George Heard

A police spokesperson said they could not give any further information on the search while it is being executed.