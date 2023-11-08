Police search for wife of man found dead in home

Police said a scene examination would take two or three days. Photo: RNZ / Finn Blackwell

Auckland police are continuing their search for a 67-year-old woman whose husband was found dead at the couple's home in Ellerslie on Monday.

The unexplained death is being treated as a homicide though that will not be confirmed until after the post-mortem is complete.

Police said it was being treated as a homicide due to the circumstances at the scene.

They were called to the property on Celtic Crescent abound 8pm on Monday following a report of a man found unresponsive.

The 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for sightings of his wife, Mei Han Chong, who is "missing from the address". Chong was last at the property over the weekend.

They are also seeking information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927, which was last seen at the Celtic Crescent address on Saturday after 11pm.

Police believe Chong was last at the property over the weekend. She is described as of Asian descent, small, with short dark grey hair.

The scene examination is due to last two to three days and a post-mortem is being carried out on Wednesday.

The family were concerned because they did not know where Chong was, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said on Tuesday.

Police were working with and supporting the family, he said.