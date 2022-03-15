Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Police seek driver who fled scene of fatal crash

    Police are looking for the driver of a Mercedes Benz who fled the scene of a fatal car crash in Marlborough.

    The two-car crash happened on Vickerman St in Blenheim on Sunday afternoon.

    Police say a 70-year-old man was found dead in one of the vehicles.

    The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday.

    "Police would like to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the crash.

    "As part of our ongoing inquiries, Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information on what happened," a spokesperson said.

    • Police 105 or Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111
