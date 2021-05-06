Police seeking teen reported missing in Christchurch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Jordan (13) has been reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.
He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve Hunting and Fishing top with a black hoodie underneath, black shorts and black shoes.
He also wears dark blue-framed glasses with a cord that holds them around his neck.
"Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.