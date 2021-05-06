Thursday, 6 May 2021

Police seeking teen reported missing in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordan. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are searching for 13-year-old Jordan. Photo: NZ Police
    Police are looking for a teenager who went missing from the Christchurch area this evening.

    Jordan (13) has been reported missing from the Clyde Rd, Riccarton, area.

    He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve Hunting and Fishing top with a black hoodie underneath, black shorts and black shoes.

    He also wears dark blue-framed glasses with a cord that holds them around his neck.

    "Jordan's loved ones are very concerned for his wellbeing," a police spokesperson said.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter