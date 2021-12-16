Thursday, 16 December 2021

Police seize 16,000 rounds of ammunition, 17 firearms in Marlborough raid

    Photo: RNZ
    Police have seized 16,000 rounds of ammunition and 17 firearms, many of which they say are banned, in the Marlborough town of Crail Bay.

    The seizures were made last week after search warrants were conducted as part of Operation Chestnut.

    The operation is an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine and associated offending in the Tasman, Wellington, Central and Eastern police districts.

    "It's unusual to find such a large collection of firearms out in the community, and getting them off the street is a big win," Detective inspector Paul Baskett said.

    A 44-year-old man has been charged and is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on December 23.

