Police shooting: Surviving officer discharged from hospital

However, a police spokesperson today confirmed the injured officer was discharged from hospital yesterday. Photo: Supplied

An officer seriously injured after his colleague was shot has been discharged from hospital.

Constable Matthew Hunt died in the shooting on Friday during a routine traffic stop in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

Hunt's colleague was also shot and has been in hospital recovering.

However, a police spokesperson today confirmed the injured officer was discharged from hospital yesterday.

A member of the public who was injured as the vehicle fled the scene was also hospitalised with injuries.

The spokesperson said the person was still in hospital but likely to be released today or tomorrow.

At a press conference on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers and Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the surviving officer was "grateful to be alive" but devastated by the tragedy.

A man was arrested less than two hours after the incident and has been charged with Hunt's murder.

A second person, a woman, appeared in the Auckland District Court today charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder for allegedly helping the alleged gunman as a driver "in order to enable him to avoid arrest".

Both have interim name suppression.

Meanwhile, Hassan said that she had met with Hunt's family who were "absolutely devastated".

The second officer had "mixed feelings" about surviving the shooting and was "grateful to be alive".

The injured officer would not be returning to duty immediately. He had only recently started working with Hunt, Hassan said.