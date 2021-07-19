Police trial of instant drug testing tool nets hundreds of IDs

A constable demonstrates how Lumi can be used to almost-instantly identify drugs with a scan in the field. Photo: RNZ

A New Zealand-developed instant drug screening service is proving popular with police who have been testing its use to identify drugs in the field.

The Lumi service uses a mobile phone app to scan drugs to look for identifying features of three common drugs - methamphetamine, MDMA and cocaine.

The substance is placed on the screen and is compared to the identifying features of known drugs found in New Zealand, and an analysis is provided to the officer.

It was developed by ESR government research scientists working with police.

Over the last six months 25 Lumi-equipped devices have been trailed in the Auckland, Central and Canterbury police districts. In total, 884 substances were scanned at 481 events.

It identified illegal drugs 368 times; meth 290 times, MDMA 64 times, cocaine 13 times, and a mix of MDMA and methamphetamine once.

The scans were unable to identify substances scanned in 516 cases.

Police Assistant Commissioner Bruce O'Brien said those taking part in the trial liked the fact they could take a scan through plastic. This meant they did not have to open a bag to take a sample out and did not expose themselves to whatever they were scanning.

The data collected from Lumi scans could also be used by ESR, police and health authorities to get up-to-date data about drug use in New Zealand. Photo: RNZ

Most of the officers who used the service reported it had helped them make informed decisions quicker, without needing to bring someone back to the station, he said.

The data collected from Lumi scans could also be used by ESR, police and health authorities to get up-to-date data about drug use in New Zealand.

ESR forensic research and development project manager Dion Sheppard said reporting data showed the service had performed robustly and dependably in the trial.

"It's fair to say Police work in some of the most diverse and challenging environments around New Zealand. Where Police go, Lumi needs to be capable of going, and the service is a real success in terms of its reliability."

Results provided by Lumi are not able to be used as evidence for court, but officers could use it to decide whether to order further lab testing.

Potential use in a changing drug policing environment

O'Brien said the app service could help officers in directing those taking illegal drugs toward services that could help.

In 2019 the Misuse of Drugs Amendment Act was passed, allowing police greater licence to direct those caught with class A drugs toward a health-oriented pathway, rather than prosecuting.

But despite the change there has been wide-spread criticism of New Zealand's drug laws and policing, with calls building for more use of the health pathway.

O'Brien believed the Lumi service could play a part.

"Identifying the drugs supports officers to consider the best way to resolve the incident and ensure the person in possession of the drug is considered for a health-based resolution."

Police said one frontline officer who used the app had reported that it helped in having better discussions with those who were found to have drugs on them.

"When you are showing them the evidence right then and there on Lumi saying: 'This is what it's come back with, it's clear to both of us what the substance is, and I want to give you help for your drug habit by giving you a referral' - it makes it easier to interact with them over that."

Police are now evaluating the benefits of the service.