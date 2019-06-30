Police urgently seeking vehicle sightings

The vehicle is thought to be similar to this one. Photo: Supplied

Police are urging members of the public to keep a look out for a blue 2008 Peugeot 308 parked on a roadside in North Canterbury.

They believe an occupant of the vehicle has suffered a medical event and did not know their location.

A police spokesperson said they received reports at about 3.40pm today from an elderly passenger that the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive, though they didn't know their location.

Police are urging members of the public who may have seen the vehicle, registration number EUJ24, to call 111.