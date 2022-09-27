Poll puts National, Act in power

National leader Christopher Luxon. File photo

National and Act could work together to form a Government based on the results of a new political poll.

Tonight's 1News Kantar poll, taken from September 17 to 21, shows National with 37 percent support, the same result it received in August.

Labour was up one percentage point on 34.

Act was on nine percent, down two and the Green Party was unchanged on nine.

New Zealand First was unchanged on 3 percent.

The Maori Party was unchanged on two percent.

National/Act could govern alone with 61 seats, while Labour, Greens and Maori Party would only secure 59 seats, based on these results.

National leader Chrisopher Luxon said the party had made "tremendous progress".

"Here we are being able to form a government on the back of these results."

Jacinda Ardern is still comfortably ahead in the preferred prime minister stakes, steady at 30 percentage points - the same number she received in August.

Luxon, meanwhile, has dropped one point to 21 percent - nine behind Ardern.

Act leader David Seymour is also down one point - to four percent - as the preferred next PM, followed by Winston Peters (two percent) and Chloe Swarbrick (one percent).

When voters were asked who they'd want as PM if they could only choose between Ardern and Luxon, Ardern came out on top on 47 percent, with Luxon on 41 percent.

Ardern was up one point from a similar poll in March, while Luxon dropped four points from his 45 percent six months ago.

Thirteen percent of those polled said they didn't know who they would vote for or were still undecided.

This latest poll was taken in the aftermath of the Queen's death, which eclipsed the news headlines for several weeks.

However, the Government did end the Covid-19 protection framework.

Ardern has also spent much of the past week meeting world leaders at the United Nations in New York.

The last 1News Kantar poll in early August had National and Act being able to form a Government with 62 seats put of 120, ahead of Labour and Greens with 55 seats between them and the Maori Party with three seats.

In the last Kantar poll National had 48 seats, Labour 44, Act 14, the Greens 11 and the Maori Party 3.

Two different polls soon after had National and Labour virtually neck and neck, but two polls in early September had National stretching ahead.

In the previous Kantar poll, Jacinda Ardern was preferred prime minister by 30 percent. Christopher Luxon had 22 percent support and David Seymour 5 percent.