Polling opens for NZ Quote of the Year

People have had a lot to say over the course of 2018, but who hit the mark and said it better than the rest?

Polling has now opened for Massey University's annual Quote of the Year competition - and there are plenty of cracking one-liners to choose from.

The finalists have been whittled down to just quotes from 10 recognisable New Zealanders, one being Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's gibe to Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

"I do find it slightly offensive that everyone thinks that every NZer starred in either Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit," she told the host during her North American visit.

National leader Simon Bridges also made the list with his slip of the tongue when talking about his deputy leader.

"Winston Peters spends a huge amount of time on me, on Paula Ben- Benefit- Bennett."

Rhys Darby also featured with his description of New Zealand, calling it a "half-eaten lamb chop".

Public voting closes at midday December 12 and the 2018 New Zealand Quote of the Year would be announced on December 13.

2018 New Zealand Quote of the Year Finalists: