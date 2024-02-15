Port Hills blaze: 'Disaster tourists' told to stay away

Key points

Christchurch City (which includes Banks Peninsula) and Selwyn District are in a state of local emergency as fire crews continue to battle a large fire on the Port Hills.

The fire, which is not yet contained, was reported at 2.15pm on Wednesday as a vegetation fire on Worsleys Rd near Cracroft.

The main blaze is centred around Christchurch's Summit Rd. 80 homes have been evacuated from Early Valley, Worsley Spur, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush.

30 homes have been evacuated in Selwyn District.

Neighbouring Adventure Park says the fire is within its boundary.

From 6am today, 23 appliances will be back on the ground, supported by 13 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft.​​​​​​

An investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, and Fire and Emergency has asked the public to get in contact with any photos or videos of the Port Hills taken between 1.45pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Police are urging “disaster tourists” to stay away from a massive fire continues to burn uncontrolled on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

Fire crews resumed their battle this morning with 23 appliances, supported by 13 helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft, tackling it from the ground and air.

The blaze was first reported 2.15pm yesterday on Worsleys Rd, Cracroft, in the south of the city, and Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said some vegetation had caught alight. Onlookers eager to see the fire, however, disrupted the response, Fenz said.

ROLLESTON FIRE

crews have been sent to a scrub fire near Rolleston in neighbouring Selwyn District this morning. The New Zealand Herald understands it is near a timber yard.

In a social media post, local business Macrocarpa Supplies alerted customers to the danger. Residents reported they could hear "so many sirens".

A Fenz spokesperson said they were alerted to a grass fire threatening structures in Rolleston at 8.54am. Four trucks and a tanker have been sent.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Brad Mosby said there had been no significant outbreaks overnight and the fire has burnt through 630ha with a 12km perimeter. No properties have been lost.

“Our approach today will be to hit the fire hard."

The blaze happened a day after the seven-year anniversary of another fire on the Port Hills, which saw swathes of the same area torched in 2017.

At a media conference this morning, police manager Ash Tabb said disaster tourists were becoming an issue for fire crews, as they keep blocking roads and stopping equipment from coming in.

People wanting to take a look at the fire were also stopping residents from going in and out, contributing to what was already a very stressful time.

“We just need people out of the way.”

Tabb said the behaviour was driven by people “wanting to get shots on their social media accounts”.

Civil Defence Minister Mark Mitchell reiterated the message for people to stay away and stop interfering: "Allow Fenz and police to do their job."

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said: “[I am] thinking of those in the Port Hills who are currently facing [the] large fire.

“Stay safe and please follow the advice of authorities who are right now on deck providing help on the ground and fighting the blaze.”

Fenz has repeated a request for photos and footage of the Port Hills taken on Wednesday between 1.45pm and 2.45pm - half an hour either side of when the fire began.

Email imagery to: porthills2024photos@fireandemergency.nz with your name, contact details, exact time the image was taken and where you were.

HOMES EVACUATED

More than 100 firefighters and a dozen helicopters battled the blaze yesterday. Dozens of properties were evacuated, including a nearby hospital, as plumes of thick, black smoke spewed out - and Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger and Selwyn District Council mayor Sam Broughton announced the local state of emergency at 6.13pm.

Residents evacuated yesterday were not able to return home last night, and cordons remained in place today.

Broughton this morning thanked frontline staff for their work and acknowledged the emotional toll the fire had on people who might be affected. He urged those struggling to seek help.

""The fire is not a respecter of boundaries. We are looking forward to this being brought under control."

It was too early to say what started the fire but investigation was under way to ascertain "whether there is any human involvement".

The next briefing for evacuated residents is at the Halswell Community Centre at 11am. A community hub was open at the bottom of Worsley Rd from 8am.

Fenz, Civil Defence and police will be there and residents can go there to get information or to flag any immediate needs.

The National Public Health Service issued a warning about the smoke and the harm it could cause residents nearby.

“Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke - such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly - may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation."

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Matt Reid told people to keep their windows and doors shut, switch air conditioners to recirculate air inside their houses, look out for people at risk and keep pets inside.

HOT, WINDY DAY FORECAST

Helicopters were back in the air from about 6.30am today, supporting the 23 fresh firefighting crews and heavy machinery. Protecting structures and working on containment lines would be the main priorities for crews.

But it'll be a hot, windy day in Christchurch, making firefighting efforts difficult.

MetService says temperatures can be expected to hit the late 20s, including Christchurch forecast to reach 28degC, with a big northwesterly and gusts of around 50 km/h expected from late morning through to early evening. Showers are expected in the evening.