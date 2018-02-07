Wednesday, 7 February 2018

Portaloo truck overturns, spills human waste on road

    The truck spilled its load including portaloos. Photo: Getty
    A truck driver is having a crap day after a vehicle carrying portaloos overturned in Pukekohe - spilling human waste on the road.

    The truck - transporting an estimated 1000 litres of human waste - overturned on Gun Club Rd about 9.15am.

    Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Megan Ruru said the truck had leaked a small amount of effluent on to the road.

    The container was still leaking, Ruru said.

    A tow truck has been sent to the scene to right the truck.

    philip beckgreymouth Wed, 07/02/2018 - 10:12am

    good for the garden