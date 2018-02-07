Portaloo truck overturns, spills human waste on road

The truck spilled its load including portaloos. Photo: Getty

A truck driver is having a crap day after a vehicle carrying portaloos overturned in Pukekohe - spilling human waste on the road.

The truck - transporting an estimated 1000 litres of human waste - overturned on Gun Club Rd about 9.15am.

Fire and Emergency northern communications shift manager Megan Ruru said the truck had leaked a small amount of effluent on to the road.

The container was still leaking, Ruru said.

A tow truck has been sent to the scene to right the truck.