Posie Parker juice throw-accused pleads not guilty

Eliana Golberstein, also known as Eli Rubashkyn. Photo: Twitter

The protester accused of throwing tomato juice at British speaker Posie Parker has pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault.

Eliana Golberstein, also known as Eli Rubashkyn (34), did not seek bail or name suppression through her lawyer.

A court registrar confirmed she entered her pleas by notice yesterday and her attendance was excused.

Her next court appearance is in July.

She is charged with assaulting Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posie Parker, in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

She faces a second charge of assaulting another person on the same day.

The charges each carry a maximum term of six months’ jail and a $4000 fine.

Rubashkyn earlier told The New Zealand Herald she had left New Zealand after receiving death threats, and did not plan to return for some time.

Parker, who calls herself a women’s rights supporter, was appearing to speak at Auckland’s Albert Park last month when she was doused in a bottle of tomato juice and had to be rushed away by security.

Her planned speech was cancelled amid scuffles and the rest of her New Zealand tour was aborted.

- By Qiuyi Tan

- Open Justice multimedia journalist, Auckland