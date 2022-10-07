Power emergency eases as wintry weather bites

Transpower issued a warning notice on Friday morning saying there was a risk of insufficient electricity generation. File photo

A national grid emergency sparked a plea to the public to save power today by not charging electronic devices and only heating the room you are in as bitterly cold weather bites.

The warning came amid a fault affecting the Cook Strait cable that transfers power between the North and South islands.

Transpower said just before 8.30am that the fault was fixed and the cable had returned to "full operation".

"We are in the process of restoring controllable demand."

Transpower CEO Alison Andrew said staff had worked quickly to maintain system security during the grid emergency.

"We have a grid emergency system in place for exactly this type of situation," she said.

"Lines companies knew what was expected of them and they moved quickly to manage controllable load and reduce demand. No consumers were disconnected and the system stayed stable throughout."

Andrew thanked Kiwis who had made an effort to manage power usage.

"Fortunately we were able to resolve the issue before we had to cut additional demand which would have resulted in some consumers being disconnected. We are grateful to those New Zealanders who took action to reduce their usage."

There was now "plenty of power" available for the North Island, Andrew said.

Transpower had earlier issued a grid emergency notice, warning of a real risk of power shortages in the North Island.

The national grid operator issued the warning just before 7.30am, declaring a "North Island emergency".

"The System Operator advises there is a risk of insufficient generation and

reserve offers to meet demand," Transpower said.

The warning instructs power companies to increase generation to meet the demand, as Kiwis wake to freezing temperatures and turn on heaters.