Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Powerball jackpots to must-win $50m

    1. News
    2. National

    Tonight's massive $43 million Powerball prize has not been struck and will jackpot on Saturday to a must-win $50m.

    The numbers were: 16, 10, 25, 32, 29 and 34. The Bonus ball was 40, and the Powerball was 4.

    A player from Napier won $1 million in First Division tonight. The winning ticket was sold at Napier City PakNSave. 

    Strike Four was also won tonight, by a player from Leeston, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Leeston.

    "Powerball has jackpotted to an incredible $50 million – and it must be won! If the jackpot is won by a single player on Saturday, they'll be taking home the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's history," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

    In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

    "Powerball must be won this Saturday and it's guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split."

    "However the balls fall on the night, we know so many people will benefit from this prize.

    "Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community," said Winfield.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter