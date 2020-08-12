Powerball jackpots to must-win $50m

Tonight's massive $43 million Powerball prize has not been struck and will jackpot on Saturday to a must-win $50m.

The numbers were: 16, 10, 25, 32, 29 and 34. The Bonus ball was 40, and the Powerball was 4.

A player from Napier won $1 million in First Division tonight. The winning ticket was sold at Napier City PakNSave.

Strike Four was also won tonight, by a player from Leeston, who took home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Fresh Choice Leeston.

"Powerball has jackpotted to an incredible $50 million – and it must be won! If the jackpot is won by a single player on Saturday, they'll be taking home the largest prize ever won in Lotto NZ's history," says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

In a Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins Powerball First Division, the prize pool rolls down to the next highest division with winners.

"Powerball must be won this Saturday and it's guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big – even if the prize is split."

"However the balls fall on the night, we know so many people will benefit from this prize.

"Winners always tell us of the amazing things they plan to do for family, friends and charities close to their hearts. It's going to make such a difference in their community," said Winfield.