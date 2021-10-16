Powerball not struck, jackpot jumps to $42m

Lotto Powerball has jackpotted to one of its biggest sums after tonight's $35 million draw wasn't struck.

The biggest win of the night was the $1m First Division pool which was shared by four winners, who all won $250,000 each.

Powerball has now jackpotted to $42m for Wednesday.

The numbers were: 2, 7, 19, 28, 32 and 40. The Bonus Ball was 13, and the Power Ball was 1.

Wednesday's $42 million Powerball jackpot is one of the largest prizes ever on offer in New Zealand – it's one for the Lotto NZ history books," Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ, said.

"If you want a ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw – get in early.

"With $42 million up for grabs with Powerball on Wednesday, we're expecting high demand both in-store and online. Typically, most customers buy their ticket after work on a Wednesday, which means 5pm to 7.30pm will be our busiest time both in-store and online.

"Don't leave it to the last minute – if you want a ticket, get in ahead of this peak time to make sure you're in with a chance to win."

Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

The win in August saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.