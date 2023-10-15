Powerball player wins $6 million

The stars have aligned for a lucky Powerball player from Napier who won $6 million with Powerball First Division in Saturday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Greenmeadows New World.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

Saturday’s winner is the thirteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2023, and the win comes just one week after a $24.25 million Powerball prize was won by a man in Lower Hutt.

The “family man” in Lower Hutt told Lotto he was looking forward to investing his winnings.