Prime Minister announces pregnancy

ardern_phillipines.jpg Jacinda Ardern said she couldn't be more excited at the prospect of having a baby. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she is pregnant with a baby due in June.

Ardern shared the delightful news on social media saying that she was really excited about the pregnancy.

"And we thought 2017 was a big year! Clarke and I are really excited that in June our team will expand from two to three," she wrote on Instagram.

Ardern said she couldn't be more excited at the prospect of having a baby.

"I think it's fair to say that this will be a wee one that a village will raise, but we couldn't be more excited," she wrote.

She said while there would be lots of questions both she and her partner had a plan all ready to go.

A baby due in June indicates she became pregnant in September - during the election campaign.

Within minutes her Facebook page was flooded with messages of congratulations.

Ardern said in a statement: "We're both really happy. We wanted a family but weren't sure it would happen for us, which has made this news unexpected but exciting.

"Yesterday I met with Deputy Prime Minister, Winston Peters, to share the news and to ask him to take on the role of Acting Prime Minister for a period of 6 weeks after our baby is born.

"As is the case when I am overseas, Mr Peters will act as Prime Minister, working with my office while staying in touch with me. I fully intend to be contactable and available throughout the six week period when needed."

Ardern said she planned to take a six-week break from Parliament.

Gayford would be the primary caregiver.

"At the end of my leave I will resume all Prime Ministerial duties.

"Clarke and I are privileged to be in the position where Clarke can stay home to be our primary caregiver. Knowing that so many parents juggle the care of their new babies, we consider ourselves to be very lucky."

Ardern said she learned she was pregnant on October 13 "but as many couples do in the early stages, we kept it to ourselves".

"We consider ourselves lucky for another reason. Clarke and I have always been clear we wanted to be parents but had been told we would need help for that to happen. That's made this news a fantastic surprise."

She said: "While 2018 will be the year I become a mum, it will also be a year that the Government finishes our 100-day plan, and starts pursuing all of the priorities that will build a better New Zealand. I look forward to leading that work, and having a slightly expanded family join me on that journey. "

Labour Party general secretary and election campaign manager Andrew Kirton was one of scores to tweet his congratulations to the couple.

Ardern is not the first leader of a state to be pregnant while in office.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto had her second child in 1990, becoming the first modern head of government to give birth while in office.