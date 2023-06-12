Pro-Russia edits may have been happening for years

The state broadcaster is launching a review into the edits. Photo: RNZ

An RNZ digital journalist who allegedly inserted pro-Russian sentiment into news stories claims they have edited reports in that way for five years and nobody queried it.

The state broadcaster is launching a review after it said it found out last Friday that stories were being altered to give them a pro-Russian slant.

That was despite concerns being raised about the journalist's work more than a year ago. They have now been placed on leave.

So far, 250 stories have been reviewed and 16 have had to be corrected.

Chief executive Paul Thompson. Photo: RNZ

RNZ management has conceded the broadcaster's process for publishing stories from other media companies has not been strong enough, and there would be an external review of editorial processes.

"I subbed several stories that way over the past number of years," the journalist told RNZ's Checkpoint programme today.

"In fact since I started RNZ and… I have done that for five years and nobody has tapped me on the shoulder and told me that I was doing anything wrong."

RNZ editor-in-chief Paul Thompson described the altered copy as "pro-Kremlin garbage".

"We're feeling shocked and stunned and really, really challenged by this," he told Checkpoint.

Thompson said there was an employment process was under way.

"It's really disappointing. I would point out that it is confined to one area… they're still serious, I'm not diminishing it at all."

He said the audit had not yet found examples of inappropriate edits outside of Ukraine-Russia stories.

Thompson said senior staff from both the digital and wider news team were involved in the audit. They were the right people for the job as they knew how the system worked, he said.

"I am confident in that process," Thompson said.

The audit of stories on the RNZ website continues.

Thompson said he had not made any decisions yet on changing the editorial structure of RNZ as a result.

"I think that will be something I will be reflecting on and I'll be looking to do anything which can make a positive difference because we need to get to the bottom of this and we need to improve things."

Thompson said he had not offered his resignation over the matter, nor had anyone else in management.

RNZ board chairperson Jim Mather told Checkpoint the actions of the staff member who inserted pro-Russian sentiment into web copy published on the RNZ website had "eroded" public confidence in the broadcaster.

He said he was extremely disappointed on behalf of the board. Mather said RNZ was a taonga, with 98 years of history as trusted public media.

"The role the board is going to take is we are going to appoint the panel of trusted individuals, experienced journalists, those that do have editorial experience to undertake the review. This is going to be done completely separate from the other work being undertaken by management," he said.

They would leave "no stone unturned".

"This is one of those times when the board needs to step up into this role, and we have undertaken that."

They would meet on Tuesday to decide the terms of reference.

Mather said the board maintained confidence in RNZ's chief executive. He said the board was working closely with Paul Thompson to ensure a robust and transparent process was undertaken.

"I certainly have judgement about the systems that we have in place, and I am going to await the findings of the review in terms of the judgement of management around the whole issue.

"But clearly at this point our systems are not adequate, or proven not to be adequate emphatically… it should raise questions about, why was this not identified at an earlier point in time?"

RNZ had a "massive challenge" ahead to win back the public's confidence, he said.

"We pride ourselves as having the highest standards of journalistic quality, so I can say it's had a significant impact also on our journalism team. I think coming back from this issue is going to take a lot of work.

"Trust is… hard-fought and hard-earned, but easily lost."