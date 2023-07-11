Profits put before safety, island eruption trial told

The Whakaari eruption as seen from a tourist boat in December 2019. Photo: Supplied / Lillani Hopkins

The company managing a small volcanic island off the Bay of Plenty was profiting in the millions before an eruption killed 22 people in 2019, WorkSafe says.

"Profit should never come before safety," prosecutor Kristy McDonald, KC, said today, while summarising the agency's case against the owners of volcanic island Whakaari / White Island.

The three men, their company and two other tourism companies are defendants facing charges from WorkSafe over health and safety failings in the lead-up to the eruption on December 9 in 2021 that killed 22 people and injured 25 others.

WorkSafe began delivering its day-long opening statement this morning at the judge-only trial being heard in Auckland.

Prosecutor Kristy McDonald, KC. Photo: Pool

McDonald told Judge Evangelos Thomas that Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, as directors of Whakaari Management Limited (WML), had not done enough to inform visitors of the risks.

"Tourists were going into the crater of an active volcano," McDonald said. "It could erupt at any time without warning."

But "tourists were not given any health and safety information," she said. "None."

She said a prior eruption in 2016, which occurred at night while tours were inactive, should have prompted the brothers to reconsider their approach to managing risk.

But in 2018 and 2019, McDonald said the Buttles were considering opening the crater to overnight camping trips.

WML charged tour operators an annual licensing fee, as well as a fee for each individual visiting the island. The brothers were earning about $1 million a year from those fees.

The company's overheads were minimal, McDonald said. The Buttles, as directors, were the only employees.

"WorkSafe says this failure was a result of a failure by the Buttles to exercise due diligence," she said.

"As officers, the thing they had to do first and foremost before conducting any business, was to understand the risks of that business. It's 101 for any director in New Zealand to understand the risks of their business."

McDonald said some of the profits should have been used to address health and safety concerns, such as by erecting a jetty that could have been used for evacuations.

She said WML was aware it could hire GNS Science to perform an assessment, but were unwilling to pay the fee.

No effective protective clothing offered

Two other companies, ID Tours New Zealand and Tauranga Tourism Services, also face charges.

"ID Tours and Tauranga Tourism were part of the supply chain and failed to do their roles by providing adequate warning to their customers," McDonald said.

She said the consultation between WML and tourism companies had been insufficient.

"Sufficient information needed to be provided at the pre-booking stage, before money was exchanged, and it should have been provided again before the tour."

Each of the companies involved had failed to protect customers against a possible eruption, she said.

"None of the tour operators had any requirements in respect to protective clothing required to be worn during a tour."

Proper protective gear would have included overalls that covered skin, and boots made of sturdy heat-resistant material. Hard hats and gas masks were offered, but only the hard hats were required. The gas masks were completely optional and often unfit for purpose, she said.

McDonald said many visitors were dressed in T-shirts and shorts.

Whakaari was a particularly dangerous destination for tourists, she told the judge.

"The only part of Whakaari above water is the crater. Visiting Whakaari is not like walking on the side of a volcano or skiing on Ruapehu, it is like crawling inside a crater."

Forty-two tourists and five tour guides were on the island when it erupted in December 2019.

"The world saw those risks play out in the most traumatic way," McDonald said.

She said the victims faced a surge of "burning hot ash, scalding hot steam, [and] poisonous volcanic gases", with injuries suggesting the current "reached 100 degrees Celsius, maybe more."

The incident weighed heavily on the minds of the victims, their families, and the local community, she said.

"For most, the mental and physical recovery continues three-and-a-half years later."

Victims and their families have been invited to view the trial, which is set to run for 16 weeks, online.