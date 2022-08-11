Prohibition of Mining bill to go to Parliament

Eugenie Sage. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A Green Party member's bill would ban any new exploration, prospecting and mining activity on conservation lands and water.

The Crown Minerals (Prohibition of Mining) Amendment Bill, in the name of Eugenie Sage, has been pulled from the ballot.

The intention is to to protect the landscapes, natural features, indigenous plants and wildlife, scientific, cultural and recreational values on public conservation land, Sage said.

It had been more than four years since the prime minister said there would be "no more mines on conservation land" but that promise had not been kept, she said.

"Now, by the pure luck of the biscuit tin ballot, the government will have to stand up in Parliament and confirm whether it will listen to the voices of New Zealanders and support nature, or whether it will continue to back the mining companies."

The bill would amend the Crown Minerals Act to prohibit the minister of energy from granting permits for minerals activities on conservation lands and water.

It would also prohibit access arrangements over conservation land and water being sought from or granted by the ministers of energy and conservation.