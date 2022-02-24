Thursday, 24 February 2022

Protest added to Covid locations of interest

    Protesters have been camping out on Parliament grounds for 17 days.
    The protest at Parliament has been added to the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 locations of interest website.

    It is listed as a close contact event on Saturday 20 February from 11.55am to 11pm and Sunday 21 February from 11am to 11.59pm.

    People are advised to self-isolate for seven days and test on day five after being exposed at the location of interest.

    They should also monitor symptoms for 10 days and test again if they feel unwell.

    People are being urged to log their visit to the protest online so they can be contact tracers can reach them.

    RNZ

