Protester accused of driving car at police named

The man who allegedly drove a car at police during the Wellington protests has been granted bail.

Name suppression has lapsed for Joseph Witana (53).

He is charged with allegedly assaulting police using a car as a weapon.

The maximum penalty for the alleged offence is five years' jail.

The homeless man from Wainuiomata pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by jury.

He has been ordered to stay out of Wellington and not travel south of Ngauranga Gorge, except to attend court or see his barrister, Kevin Preston.

The Bail Act prohibits the reporting of some details about the hearing.

Witana will next appear in court in late April.

He appeared yesterday from custody by audiovisual link before Judge Andrew Nicholls at Wellington District Court.