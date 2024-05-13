Protester waves Palestine flag from roof of council building

A protester has scaled the Christchurch City Council building and has been waving a Palestine flag from the roof of the entranceway.

A city council spokesperson said the protester managed to scale the lower roof of the civic offices.

Police and firefighters are at the scene.

Police have closed Worcester Bvd and are telling people to stay away from the area.

“Police are on site and they are dealing with the situation,” the city council spokesperson said.