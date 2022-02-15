Protesters ignore police plea to move vehicles, request meeting with Cabinet

Protesters are waking up to calm and still conditions in the capital this morning, on day eight of their sit-in on the Parliament lawn.

After a weekend of wild weather, the hay-strewn lawn is full of tents still intact, and protesters mill around drinking coffee and chatting. One protester stands on top of the orange barricade, strumming a guitar.

There are visibly more people, tents and signs than last week, but the number of police does not appear to have grown since the last arrests were made on Thursday. They watch on several metres back from the orange barricade, which has been fortified in places by a concrete barrier.

As anti-mandate protesters sought urgent talks with Government ministers yesterday, police warned Wellingtonians had now had a "gutsful" of the occupation and that the protest could drag on for weeks.

There is no sign this morning that any of the protesters have moved vehicles clogging streets around Parliament. Photo: Nick James

A record 981 new community Covid-19 cases were recorded on the occupation's seventh day, and the Government revealed New Zealand will enter the next stage of the planned three-phase Omicron response at 11.59 tonight.

The protesters at Parliament appeared to ignore a police offer of free parking on Monday night and instead turned nearby streets into a rave party, with their vehicles continuing to block central Wellington roads.

Rubbish is also piling up on nearby streets.

On Tuesday morning there was still no sign any protester vehicles had been moved to the stadium, despite this offer.

On Monday afternoon, Superintendent Corrie Parnell, the Wellington District Commander, urged people parked unlawfully around the Wellington CBD to move their vehicles, saying they could instead park for free in a secured area at Sky Stadium from 6.30pm.

A witness told the Herald just before 9.30pm that protesters were singing and dancing, with cars and campervans still illegally blocking nearby roads.

"It looks like these guys aren't going anywhere," the man said.

A police spokesman said last night that they could not confirm any progress regarding protesters' vehicles.