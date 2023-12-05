Protesters at Parliament call for ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered outside Parliament to call on the government to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Photo: RNZ

Hundreds of people have gathered outside Parliament's steps to call on the new government to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and the unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and food.

The Justice for Palestine Group said their demands were something the coalition could easily call for.

The protest coincided with the end of the Commission Opening of Parliament in Wellington.

As members left the House, some Labour and Green MPs went and met the protesters.

Green Party foreign affairs spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman will deliver a briefing to the new minister of foreign affairs, Winston Peters, containing the group's demands.

On Monday, Peters said on the X platform (formerly Twitter) that five New Zealand permanent residents had escaped Gaza through the Rafah crossing overnight.

Last month, at least 11 New Zealanders and three permanent residents made it out of Gaza.