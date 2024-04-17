Public service cuts: 400 jobs may go at Oranga Tamariki

Photo: RNZ

More than 400 jobs are likely to go at children's ministry Oranga Tamariki; its evidence centre may be significantly affected, RNZ understands.

The centre produces research evaluation, analytics and insights about tamariki, rangatahi, their whānau and the work of the government department.

A third of roles could be affected - possibly changed or disestablished.

The ministry employed 4904 people as of December 31 last year, according to the Public Service Commission. That was up from 4651 six months prior.

Oranga Tamariki has been approached for comment.

Chief executive Chappie Te Kani earlier said workers would be able to provide feedback on the proposal.

"It has been a priority to ensure we do as much as we can to connect with our kaimahi, to keep them informed with regular updates, to share information around the process we are using, and be open about the fact that the document we will release on Wednesday is a proposal and everyone will have a chance to provide feedback before a final decision is made."

The change would help put children at the centre of the ministry's work, he said.

More than 2000 jobs have been cut from the public service so far as ministries try to achieve budget savings of up to 7.5 percent.

Minister for Regulation David Seymour previously indicated that figure could reach 7500.

Photo: RNZ

Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education was also expected to announce proposed job cuts today.

It is understood many of the jobs on the line are in the Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunches programme.

The programme was introduced in 2019 by the previous Labour government and offers meals to 230,000 students in about 1000 disadvantaged schools.

Seymour, the Associate Education Minister, has previously confirmed the programme itself was being reviewed and is likely to be cut in next month's Budget.

Jobs being disestablished are understood to include nutritionists, those who monitor and evaluate the programme, sustainability and waste, and people who work in regional branches of the team.

One person close to the matter said the team was set to be "decimated".