Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Public submissions on Christchurch stadium close today

    1. News
    2. National

    An indicative design for the new Christchurch stadium. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch City Council
    An indicative design for the new Christchurch stadium. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch City Council
    More than 25,500 submissions have been received so far on the Christchurch stadium decision.

    Last month Christchurch City Council revealed the proposed design for the stadium, Te Kaha, had blown its budget again - pushing the expected cost upwards of $680 million.

    The council has asked the public whether the stadium proposal should continue with the extra cost, be redesigned within the original budget, or scrapped altogether.

    The original projected cost of $533 million would be shared by central government and the council.

    It included a $50 million addition from the council in August last year to increase the stadium's capacity to 30,000 seats.

    Central government ruled out further funding, leaving the council to foot the blow out if the design went ahead.

    Councillor Sam MacDonald already floated the idea of getting other local councils to help with the cost.

    Public submissions close on July 5, with a council decision expected on July 14.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter