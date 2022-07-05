Public submissions on Christchurch stadium close today

An indicative design for the new Christchurch stadium. Photo: Supplied / Christchurch City Council

More than 25,500 submissions have been received so far on the Christchurch stadium decision.

Last month Christchurch City Council revealed the proposed design for the stadium, Te Kaha, had blown its budget again - pushing the expected cost upwards of $680 million.

The council has asked the public whether the stadium proposal should continue with the extra cost, be redesigned within the original budget, or scrapped altogether.

The original projected cost of $533 million would be shared by central government and the council.

It included a $50 million addition from the council in August last year to increase the stadium's capacity to 30,000 seats.

Central government ruled out further funding, leaving the council to foot the blow out if the design went ahead.

Councillor Sam MacDonald already floated the idea of getting other local councils to help with the cost.

Public submissions close on July 5, with a council decision expected on July 14.