Thursday, 7 April 2022

Publican dies after birthday celebration

    Mark Templeton. Photo: Facebook
    A popular publican has died after celebrating his birthday in the bar carrying his name.

    Mark Templeton, whose distinctive caricature branded Temps Bar in Goulding St, Hornby, died on March 28.

    Templeton, who had been battling emphysema, was scheduled to be farewelled at a celebration of life gathering at the Tai Tapu Hotel on Tuesday followed by a private cremation.

    Templeton’s death notice read: “After a wonderful afternoon at his beloved Temps Bar, celebrating his 66th birthday, Mark peacefully went to sleep.”

    Originally from Ladbrooks, Templeton was remembered as the “hard case old man” of Blair, and Wade.

    Peter Templeton described his brother via social media as “one of life’s characters and good bastards".

    "Sleep well mate. We loved ya work x.”

    The bar’s current and former regulars also paid tribute to Templeton on its Facebook page.

    "Here in Aussie we’ll have a port or six on the day,” wrote Lisa McGregor.

    "He was a bloody good bastard that’s for sure. All the best Temps bar it was his family! And he loved you all.”

    Tony Truss added: "So sorry we are unable to attend but I know you will all give Mark a send off for the ages befitting the Legend that is he."

    Mark Templeton's distinctive caricature on the window at Temps Bar in Goulding St, Hornby. Photo:...

     
