Public's help sought after attempted kidnap

Christchurch police are searching for a man after the attempted kidnap of a woman out on an early morning run.

Police say the woman was approached yesterday while jogging in Kotare St, in the suburb of Fendalton, at 6.20am.

Detective Mark Burrett said the man, who was not known to the woman, tried to drag her away but fled after a passing motorist intervened.

He is described as being possibly of Indian descent, medium build, approximately 176cm to 179cm tall (5ft 8in to 5ft 9in), with short black hair and a short beard.

The man is believed to be between 25 and 33 years old and was wearing a dark-coloured vest (black or grey) and dark-coloured track pants. One trouser leg was rolled up toward the knee.

"Police would like to talk to anyone who has possibly seen this man, or the offence taking place," Det Burrett said.

Vehicles were driving past at the time, and police are appealing for more descriptions of the attacker, including whether he got into a car, or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area.

"This has been a distressing incident for the woman, who was shaken but uninjured, and we urge anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible," Det Burrett said.

Information can be reported through the 105 phone service or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference the file number 221003/5623.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.