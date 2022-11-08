Punters and fashionistas gear up for Trotting Cup

Video: Star News, Christchurch





Bars and restaurants in Christchurch are preparing for a bumper few days as Cup and Show Week gets under way.

Crowds will return for today's New Zealand Trotting Cup at Addington Raceway after Covid-19 restrictions forced organisers to have race day behind closed doors last year.

A crowd of about 20,000 is expected at the raceway after the gates open at 11am, while about 150,000 are expected to attend events during the week.

Cup and Show Week usually brings in just under $4.5 million to the local economy and is considered the highlight of Christchurch's social calendar.

Hospitality New Zealand's Christchurch representative Peter Morrison said he believed there was a greater appetite for this year's event following two years of Covid-related disruption.

"It's huge," he said. "And we're really looking forward to it after a couple of years of Covid when we couldn't do much.

"All our members are really looking forward to it and we're just praying for the weather to stay good."

A crowd of about 20,000 is expected at Addington Raceway for the Trotting Cup. Photo: Getty Images

Last year's event was the first time in its 117-year history to not be open to the public due to Covid restrictions.

All hospitality packages, including the VIP area, Bacardi on the Green, have been sold out for today's event. The public village was also nearing full capacity.

Morrison said patrons were keen to go out and enjoy the event.

"Everyone wants to get dressed up and get out and have a good time and get together. It's our busiest week of the year."

Addington Raceway racing manager Darrin Williams said it was good to be back in business after last year's "logistical nightmare".

Covid-19 restrictions had meant keeping 10 or so groups of 100 people separate from each other. "It was almost more work than a full Cup," he told RNZ's Morning Report programme.

Williams expected 15,000 people to attend, with everything sold out except of general admission tickets. "There's still some room there - we can let a few more in."

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said even if people were tempted to "bolt from the starting gates", they should moderate their pace this Cup week.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves - particularly after the last few years we've had - however, please remember to look after yourselves and each other."

Appley said officers will be out on roads across Christchurch this week ensuring that motorists are driving within legal alcohol limits.

"Drivers can be expected to be stopped anywhere, anytime."

The main thing people should do was establish a plan if they intended to drink, he said.

"Know how you're getting home - plan to take public transport, organise a ride home or have a sober driver if you are planning to drink.

"Look after your bags, keep hold of your valuables, and if you do drive, ensure nothing is left visible in your vehicle that could be a target for thieves."

Perfect conditions

Apart from some morning cloud, the weather is expected to be fine with light winds in Christchurch and a high of 19degC.

The conditions are perfectly set for a day of racing with full crowds returning once again, Addington Raceway and Events Centre chief executive Brian Thompson said.

“We’re pretty pumped again,” Thompson told The New Zealand Herald.

“A few staff have come down from different areas, it’s their first day working with us so there’s a bit of training going on. But there’s no wind, perfect day for racing today.”

The Crossing Fashion “Starts Here” competition begins at 11am and closes at 1pm for entries, while the main race will feature an appearance from three of the New Zealand trotting greats - Monkey King, Terror to Love and Lazarus.

The trio will parade down the raceway’s home straight to deliver the trophy.

- Additional reporting Nathan Morton, NZ Herald