Quake rattles southern Hawke's Bay

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake has struck within 5km of Pōrangahau in southern Hawke's Bay this morning.

It occurred at 6.59am, was 18km deep, and caused "moderate" shaking, according to GeoNet.

The quake may have been felt in central North Island towns such as Castlepoint, Dannevirke, Eketahuna, Feilding and Hastings, it said.

Scores of people have reported feeling the shake through the GeoNet website.

In June, a swarm of more than 80 earthquakes were recorded in Hawke's Bay and Te Tairāwhiti.

At the time, GNS Science said such swarms were "not uncommon" in the area.

"It's quite common to have this cluster of increased seismicity in Wairoa and also the whole east coast," GNS seismic duty officer Elisabetta D'Anastasio said.