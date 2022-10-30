Quake rattles top of South Island

A moderate earthquake struck the Tasman District early this afternoon.

A magnitude 5.3 quake occurred near the upper South Island town of St Arnaud at 12.35pm.

The quake was centred 30 kilometres southwest of St Arnaud at a depth of 53km.

According to Geonet, more than 3700 people reported feeling the quake, mostly at the top of the South Island and lower North Island.

It was felt as far north as New Plymouth and in Christchurch to the south.

There have been no reports of damage yet, although several people reported on social media feeling the shakes.

A similar quake occurred east of St Arnaud two weeks ago and measured magnitude 4.6.