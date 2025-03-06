Quakes rattle Canterbury, West Coast

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has woken Cantabrians.

People reported feeling the 5km-deep quake, centred 35km west of Culverden, as far as the West Coast, GeoNet says.

It struck about 6.45am.

The New Zealand Herald says people took to social media to report feeling the quake.

One person said they thought someone was “rocking their car” while they were making their morning commute.

Others reported things rattling on the shelves in Burwood and being woken up in Woolston.

About an hour later a 4.7 earthquake struck on the West Coast.

GeoNet said the shallow 6km quake was centred about 10km from Haast.

It hit at 7.49am.