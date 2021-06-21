Monday, 21 June 2021

Quarantine-free travel with Victoria resumes

    1. News
    2. National

    Melbourne is battling a fresh spike in Covid cases. Photo: Getty Images
    Melbourne, in Victoria. Photo: Getty Images
    Tourists and visitors from Victoria will be welcome back in New Zealand from Wednesday after the easing of government restrictions.

    Jacinda Ardern's government halted the transtasman bubble last month in response to Melbourne's latest Covid-19 outbreak.

    With new community case numbers slowing to a trickle, the Ministry of Health has given the green light for travel to resume.

    The ministry's statement says it is encouraged by a lack of new Delta variant cases, large testing numbers and wastewater sampling.

    New Zealand's move is perhaps surprising, given its ultra-cautious approach to first removing the quarantine requirement from transtasman travellers.

    New South Wales first scrapped quarantine for Kiwis in October last year.

    It was not until six months later, in April this year, that New Zealand reciprocated.

    In allowing regular travel, it is re-opening to Victoria ahead of all Australian states except for New South Wales.

    Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and Queensland all have varying degrees of restriction on Victorians heading across their borders.

    Some restrictions still apply for would-be transtasman travellers.

    People who have visited a location of interest - where a potentially infected person has also travelled - in any state must not travel to New Zealand within 14 days of visiting that site.

    The move means the transtasman bubble is fully operational for the first time since May 25.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter