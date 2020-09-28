Monday, 28 September 2020

Quarantine hotel guest's attempted escape using bedsheet rope

    1. News
    2. National

    The man was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St....
    The man was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St. Photo: NZ Herald
    A quarantined traveller has been caught trying to escape from an Auckland hotel after tying bedsheets together to scale four storeys down.

    He was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St.

    The head of managed isolation and quarantine, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, confirmed on-site security staff had discovered the bedsheet ladder at 8.20am this morning. They were hanging from a fourth floor room window.

    As staff began investigating the guest presented himself at the hotel's front gate about four minutes later, Webb said.
     

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter