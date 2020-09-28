Quarantine hotel guest's attempted escape using bedsheet rope

The man was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St. Photo: NZ Herald

A quarantined traveller has been caught trying to escape from an Auckland hotel after tying bedsheets together to scale four storeys down.

He was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St.

The head of managed isolation and quarantine, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, confirmed on-site security staff had discovered the bedsheet ladder at 8.20am this morning. They were hanging from a fourth floor room window.

As staff began investigating the guest presented himself at the hotel's front gate about four minutes later, Webb said.

