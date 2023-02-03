'Quickly swept away': Swimmer dies at Mount Maunganui beach

A swimmer has died after desperate attempts to revive him at Mount Maunganui beach this afternoon.

Eastern Region surf lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the man was rescued from the surf by Omanu lifeguards after a bystander saw him in difficulty and alerted police around 1pm.

“This happened very quickly between Tay Street and Omanu Beach, and possibly the swimmer walked into the surf, then got caught in deep inshore trough, before being quickly swept away,” he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said Omanu lifeguards were able to locate the man but sadly he was unable to be revived.

Lifeguards from the Tay St, Omanu, and Mount Maunganui all responded to the incident, and Omanu lifeguards initially performed CPR on the man before St John ambulance officers took over, he said.

Gibbons-Campbell said the sea conditions were “very rough’, with big swells, and because of the water quality right along the coastline from Mount Maunganui to Omanu is poor after the bad weather they were red no-swimming warning signs out.

“It’s absolutely gutting this has happened and it’s a tragedy for the patient, his family, and for everyone else involved in trying to save him.”

Gibbons-Campbell said there was a big surf with 1.5m swells today with a “very deep” in-shore trough running right across our coastline, with a “lot of energy and movement underneath the water’, especially between Omanu beach and Tay St.

He also said that in an “unprecedented move” a public health warning notice had been issued for people to stay out of surf because of the high risk of getting ill as water quality was “very poor” after the recent bad weather.

Gibbons-Campbell said he was “very concerned” that if the weather improved people would head to beach and want to go for swim.

“I really urge people to stay out the water until we get the all-clear to put out of flags again.”

Police confirmed that emergency services attended the scene of a water-related incident on Marine Parade, Mt Maunganui.

Police were called about 1.50pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Sadly, one person has died at the scene. Cordons were in place while emergency services responded to the incident,

“The death will be referred to the coroner, the spokesperson said.