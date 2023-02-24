Rain returns to cyclone-hit areas

Roadworkers stand either side of a two-metre gash ripped by floodwaters across SH5 at Marshall's Bridge, near Glengarry, Hawke's Bay. Photo: RNZ

Residents in cyclone-battered areas are being encouraged to leave, with more wild weather including heavy rain expected today.

Authorities say they are also planning for the precautionary evacuation this afternoon of the severely hit Esk Valley area in Hawke’s Bay.

North Island regions still battered and soaked by Cyclone Gabrielle are facing fresh warnings of heavy rain, prompting concerns for vulnerable communities which are yet to recover.

Niwa says Auckland and Coromandel can expect thunderstorms and “narrow corridors of intense rain with the possibility for some flooding”.

And with more deluges also expected for hard-hit Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay from today, authorities aren’t taking any chances - warning residents to prepare for all eventualities.

MetService meteorologist Lisa Murray said people in cyclone-affected areas such as Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne - where there are current weather warnings in place for heavy rain - should prepare as best they can. ”If you need to get out of there - it’s wise to do so,” she told TVNZ.

Hawke’s Bay emergency controller Ian Macdonald said this morning officials were planning for the precautionary evacuation of Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.

He said some Esk Valley residents had moved back after the cyclone while others were at their properties cleaning up. The decision to evacuate would be made later this morning, taking into account the updated rainfall predictions and advice from the Regional Council’s hydrologists.

”We will give people plenty of notice so they can leave in good time while the roads are not likely to be affected by surface flooding,” Macdonald said. “People do not need to wait for an official order to leave. If they feel unsafe at home, they should move early.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz told AM this morning that it was “absolutely bucketing down” and was pouring overnight. She told the Herald she was worried about the weather causing more flooding and slips on an already fragile roading network. “We don’t need this.”

Last night, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence evacuated residents in Tokomaru Bay, north of Gisborne, as rainfall risked leading to the failure of a debris dam upstream of the township.

Stoltz said the teams were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions across the region. “Tokomaru Bay was evacuated safely yesterday. No issues have been reported overnight regarding the debris dam. We are asking residents to be prepared. Let us know about flooding or any other issues the council needs to be aware of.

“There are no further evacuations planned. We are just waiting for this weather to pass.”

MetService said it had grave concerns for the cyclone-saturated regions, with a slew of weather watches and warnings in place for Auckland and the North Island’s east coast.

Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management (HBEM) yesterday began planning for the possibility it would have to trigger further evacuations should the 48-hour deluge raise rivers and streams. Up to 200mm of rain is expected in parts of Hawke’s Bay, including the ravaged Esk Valley and Wairoa District. MetService expects the heaviest downpours about 3pm today.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place there until 10am tomorrow and heavy rain watches have been issued for Auckland until this evening; Wairarapa until 8pm today; and Gisborne until 2am tomorrow.

Gisborne was also under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2am tomorrow which could also see rainfall amounts increase.