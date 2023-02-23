Rain warnings in place for cyclone-ravaged regions

Hawke’s Bay is morning under a fresh heavy rain warning with the cyclone-ravaged region set to be hammered by a 48-hour deluge.

MetService is also warning Auckland, East Coast, Wairarapa and Coromandel are also in store for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms that could see intense downpours.

The latest weather warning for Hawke’s Bay was this morning upgraded to an orange heavy warning with the region expected to get up to 200mm of rain about the ranges and north of Hastings including the hard-hit Esk Valley and Wairoa.

The rain is expected to start falling this morning and last until 10am Saturday.

The forecaster said the heaviest falls were likely from 3pm tomorrow with peak rates of 30mm an hour possible.

In Auckland the rain is to fall tomorrow from noon until 10pm.

MetService says the region should expect periods of heavy rain with thunderstorms.