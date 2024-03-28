Rally under way over TVNZ job cut plans

Sunday presenter Miriama Kamo spoke at the rally; with her is reporter for the current affairs news show Mark Crysell (right). Photo: RNZ

A rally is being held outside Television New Zealand's headquarters in Auckland as part of a campaign protesting the state broadcaster's plans to axe programmes and cut jobs.

Earlier this month, TVNZ announced plans to cut up to 68 jobs - and scrap several long-running shows, including consumer rights programme Fair Go and current affairs Sunday.

E tū union is holding the rally for journalists and supporters, who have been asked to wear the colour orange.

The theme of the rally was 'Save Our Stories' and people from affected programmes, including Sunday presenter/reporter Miriama Kamo, were speaking to the crowd.

The union said an open letter with more than 11,000 signatures will be presented to TVNZ's chief executive and board urging them not to proceed with cuts.